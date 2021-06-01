Walking group leading the way through local beauty spots

Active Together Walking is a project delivered by Newground Together, part of Together Housing Group, that aims to get people of all ages and abilities moving as well as share a love for local beauty spots.

With coronavirus restrictions over the last year bringing all group activities to a halt, the project had to get creative.

James Kenyon, Project Officer, along with volunteer leaders created videos of walking routes to help local residents keep moving during lockdown. Now that restrictions are easing the group is looking forward to walking together again this summer.

An Active Together locally guided walk

Each walk is graded on how easy the walk is which allows everyone, regardless of ability, to sign up to a walk that would suit them. The project covers various walking routes throughout Rossendale and Burnley with multiple walks happening at different times each week.

James said: “With restrictions easing the future is looking brighter for Active Together walks. We’re really excited to start walking together again. We’re looking forward to reuniting with members after our long break and hope to see some new faces who just want to give it a go!”