This is how Lancashire looked in 1981

This week we are looking at 1981. Do you recognise yourself or anyone else in these pictures? Let us know.
1.
Pupils from Ingol County Primary School dressed up for the procession during Ingol Field Day. The event turned into a big success as more than 1,500 people joined in the bumper community gathering. Churches, youth organisations and clubs - in fact, the whole of Ingol - helped to bring the area alive with carnival atmosphere
2.
When Mary Smith, of Weeton, loosens her vocal chords for a song, even tone deaf folk run for cover. For the 73-year-old plucky pensioner knows she's at her best when she's feeling off-key. Mary has a most incredible lack of singing talent... quite simply she's best at being worst. And she's hoping to keep it that way when she defends her title... Worst Singer in the World. Mary is pictured, launching an attack on eardrums, watched by her brother, Tom Fenton, neighbour Mrs Nuttall, daughters Helen, 10, and Heather, five, and Mary's husband, Gilbert
3.
The wind blew and it blew - but there was no way it was going to blow Warton's annual club day away. Weather hardened villagers turned out in their hundreds to make the day Warton's biggest and best ever - a burst of colour in the middle of the Fylde to banish the very worst the elements could hurl at them
4.
With hoteliers reporting bookings down on even last year's poor season the Blackpool business community is far from happy. Everywhere the story is the same - empty beaches, empty hotels, empty amusement arcades and even empty pubs. And for three elderly chaps - Walter Brown, Charlie Barrow and Dick Unsworth - from Hindley Veterans Bowling Club, near Wigan, the rain had spoiled their day out