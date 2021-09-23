This is how Lancashire looked in 1995

This week we are looking at 1995. Do you recognise yourself or anyone else in these pictures? Let us know.
1.
It's penalty shoot-out time for these kids enjoying the end of the summer play scheme held at Fulwood Leisure Centre in Preston
2.
Youngsters at a puppet workshop at Garstang Library listen eagerly to organiser Sheila Standing
3.
Fresh from a bank robbery... performers from the Preston Outlaws western show team divide the booty, at the Lancashire and Vintage Country Fair at St Michaels village, near Garstang
4.
Meet the super cyclers - eight women who are proving sport can be a pleasure rather than a pain. Aged from 15 to 61 the female wing of the Preston-based Ribble Valley Cycle and Racing Club say they are proof that the sport is no longer a male-only preserve. Pictured (from left) are club members Marian, Tracey Lightfoot, Margaret, Gayle Lightfoot, Nora Ward, Jane Halstead, Margery Pearson and April