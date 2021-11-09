This is how Lancashire looked in 2002

This week we are looking at 2002. Do you recognise yourself or anyone else in these pictures? Let us know. READ MORE: Stories that hit the headlines back in 2002. IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: Last week we took a look at 2001
Children from the Barbara Jackson School of Dancing (Cleveleys) who will be taking part in the Chris Moreno Ltd. production of Annie at the Grand Theatre, Blackpool. Back, from left, Rebecca Foulkes, Sarah Harris, Amy Tripp, Georgina Cullen, Emily Jowett, Emma Clarkson. Front, from left, Sadie Dial, Jasmyn Pye, Lucy Fallon, Nicole Cattle, Sophie Wilson
Ladies in authentic costumes for the Black History Month Celebrations at Canterbury Hall, Preston
Firefighters from Bamber Bridge Fire Station all loaded up and ready to go to train firefighters in Bosnia. They are, from left, John Timperley, Dave Brakewell, team leader Mark Briscoe, Steve Snape and Wayne Walker
Staff and children from Busy Bears Nursery in Deepdale walking round Moor Park in aid of Meningitis charities