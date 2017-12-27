Caring puppeteer pulls on Pendle heartstrings

A Pendle club pulled some strings to top off the year with a fascinating talk on puppets.

Pendleside Probus Club welcomed Skipton Puppet Festival Director Harold Hoggarth to its base-camp where outlined his charity work and the history of puppets.

Harold, AKA Ron Rainbow of Letsby Avenue, has spent a lifetime helping children and has even set up three schools in Romania, all of which are now self-supporting.

He wowed audiences with his collection of puppets from around the world and showed members how to produce Punch’s squeaky voice using a swazzle.

He finished his talk with a short video about the film, Warhorse, in which a giant puppet is used to represent the horse.