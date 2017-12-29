Club still shining after 50 years

It was a golden day when members of Salterforth WI marked its 50th anniversary.

Mary Mitchell, one of only two founding members still present, spoke about the formation of the club, and the group celebrated with a cake made by member Janette Pate and a buffet provided by caterer Diane Collier, of Barrowford.

And to put everyone in the party mood, singer Paul Harper performed songs from the likes of Al Boley, Al Jolson, Frank Sinatra and Perry Como.

The next meeting will take place in Salterforth Village Hall on Thursday, January 11th, at 7-30pm, when Yvonne Pinder will demonstrate her Pinnypots.

The competition will be A Craft Using Napkins.