Single homless charity seeking spare rooms in Burnley and Pendle

Where possible, M3 Project tries to source accommodation for the young person within their locality so they do not lose contact with their social connections and groups.

Charity Development Worker Lynn Haworth said: “Although our base is in Rossendale, M3 works with young people and teenage families throughout East Lancashire.

“Lately, we have had a number of inquiries from young people in the Burnley and Pendle areas who are seeking accommodation.

Supported Lodging providers Simon Dalley and Rachel Weinhold with their son Leon.

“As it can add to the trauma for a young person to have to leave the area they know, we are actively asking people in the Burnley and Pendle areas who have a spare room to contact us if they would be interested in becoming a supported lodging provider.

“The room will need to be large enough and have a bed and furniture so that the young person has their own space, but then they share the rest of the house.

“Our supported lodging providers can be single people, couples or families, the only criteria is that the young person must have their own bedroom.”

Every young person on the M3 Project is provided with a support worker who creates a tailored package to meet the individual's needs. The lodging provider is given a contact person should any issues arise.

Supported lodgings provider Jackie Lloyd said: “A young person just needs to know that someone cares about them. It is not a job or a chore and it's very rewarding. It is rewarding to see someone blossom.”

Rachel Weinhold and Simon Dalley have provided accommodation for two young people so far.

Rachel said: “Of course they can create mess for us and use the wi-fi, but the benefits of helping a young person take that first step towards a better life far outweigh the additional reponsibilities.”

Lynn said: “Lodging providers receive a payment, to help with additional costs, and we also provide training so that they know what is expected, how the support package works and how to encourage the young person to be able to move on.”

M3 Project has been providing supported lodgings since 2003, they also support teenage families and run a listening project where young people act as mentors.