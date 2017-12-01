Festive joy sprouting up at flower gala

Christmas merriment is in full bloom for Pendle Flower Club thanks to a special festive demonstration.

Derek Armstrong took members on a fabulous journey through A Winter Wonderland at their Christmas Gala 2017 Floral Demonstration.

Member Katherine Birtles said: “He is a NAFAS national and international demonstrator and a trustee of the association.

“He has been a great supporter of clubs in the North-West for many years.

“The ACE Centre theatre was very full with an almost capacity audience and they were not disappointed as the stage filled up with glorious floral designs depicting a variety of themes suitable for a Winter Wonderland.”

Lucky winners took home stunning floral arrangements from a raffle raising money for the club.

There was also a stall from Bluegrass crafts selling lovely Christmas gifts and cards.