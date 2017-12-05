Game review: Staccups and Five Second Rule by University Games

Christmas presents a great opportunity for all the family to get together and play games!

It brings out the competitive spirit in our family anyway and before we know it, we are all taking life very seriously and trying our best to win! University Games have a wide selection of games which are educational too, so you can get the children to learn while they play.

Staccups

Ruaridh (10) and Flossie (8) tried out Staccups and Five Second Rule. And what fun we had! Staccups is for two to four players and the aim of the game is to be the first player to stack all of their cups, which is harder than it sounds!

There is a podium stand which gives the start colour for each podium and the players have to race to place their cups on either podium. You can try to put off an opponent by calling challenge and it is a great way to get the brain going.

As well as the easy option there is the advanced and strategy games, which makes life a bit harder, but it is all good fun.

Five Second Rule is for those with the gift of the gab. As the instructions say, it should be easy to name three breeds of dog, but can you do it under the pressure of 5 seconds, twisting down and with all the other players staring and waiting for you to get flustered.

Time is certainly not on your side, which means the oddiest answers come out, if our game is anything to go by.

You can duck questions or inflict pain on an opponent by use of the switch or pass on cards. It's a great way to stop shyness in the family and good for general knowledge too!

Staccups and Five Second Rule by University Games, www.university-games.co.uk

