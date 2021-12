On the market for £650,000 with Petty Estate Agents, this five-bed property on the outskirts of Burnley features an entrance vestibule, antique pitch pine flooring, a snug with cast iron fire, a living room with open fireplace and doors out onto the decking, a fitted kitchen with central island, a utility room, a dining room with stone fireplace, a master bedroom with en suite and walk-in wardrobe area, and private gardens with patio area and lawn. Take a look around...