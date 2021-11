On the market for £699,950 with Petty Real Estate, this five-bed farmhouse near Burnley is named Height Top Smithy and boasts a modern open-plan lounge leading through to a dining kitchen with granite worktops and island, a snug, a spacious landing, a master bedroom with dressing room, a contemporary four-piece bathroom suite, formal grounds with patio area, and a self-contained annexe with its own lounge, kitchen, bedroom, and bathroom. Take a look around...