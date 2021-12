On the market for £2m with Fine & Country, this frankly breathtaking three-storey seven-bed manor house was used as an officer's barracks during WWII and now boasts 5½ acres of land as well as features including a home gym, a bespoke fitted kitchen, a media system throughout, a family lounge with open fireplace, a master bedroom accessed via a secret door in a bookcase and boasting an en suite with Florentine marble, a terrace, and stunning formal gardens. Take a look around...