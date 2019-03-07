IN PICTURES: On International Women's Day, we look back at women and the workplace
It’s International Women’s Day on Friday, and to mark the occasion, we looking back at the vital role women have played in the workplace, taking on what were traditionally male jobs, particularly in times of crisis.
During the two world wars, women took the place of the men who had gone off to fight, becoming mechanics, ambulance drivers and factory workers. Following the Second World War, more and more women went to work. By 1965, more than half of women of working age were in employment, although women’s wages were still lower than their male counterparts, and a marriage bar prohibited married women from working. In the Civil Service, for example, the marriage bar was enforced until as late as 1973 for the foreign service.
Mabel Burton, working on a car at the Old Oak garage, Hoghton, was a skilled motor engineer. This picture was taken in around 1937