New restrictions for Pendle dog owners?

Dog walkers in Pendle parks could be forced to keep their pets on leads.

And they might also have to prove they have poo bags with them to clean up after their dogs.

People who use Pendle’s parks are being asked to give their views on proposals to introduce new protection orders.

Coun. Mohammed Arshad who leads on parks for Pendle Council explained: “We need to update the old parks byelaws to make them easier to enforce and introduce some new limited restrictions on dogs in designated areas of parks.

“Changes could include Pendle Council and parish council staff being able to insist on dog walkers putting their dogs on a lead anywhere in a park if it’s in the interest of public safety.

“We also want to know how people feel about expecting dog walkers in parks having to show they have poo bags with them so that they can clean up after their dog as they enter a park.”

The consultation started on Friday and people are urged to complete the online survey www.pendle.gov.uk/publicspace by Friday, January 19th.

The surveys are also available from Contact Pendle at Number One Market Street, Nelson (opposite Nelson Library) and from the Pavilion Cafés at Victoria Park, Nelson, Alkincoats Park, Colne, and Lakeside Café at Ball Grove Park, Colne.

And Pendle Council can post out the survey to people if they send an email to Audrey Drinkwater on audrey.drinkwater@pendle.gov.uk or ring her on 01282 661339.

Coun. Arshad added: “We want our parks, play and games areas to be great areas for everyone, including dog walkers and their dogs.

“But some people aren’t considerate dog owners and that’s why we’re looking at these new Public Spaces Protection Orders – because some changes could make a difference.”