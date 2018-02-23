Paul’s bid to stop child gambling addiction

Members of a Fence club were moved by the devastating yet uplifting tale of gambling addiction.

Gamblers Anonymous member Paul Isherwood took audiences at St Anne’s Church on a journey from crisis to crisis as he spoke about the development of addiction, the desperate cycle of money-borrowing and the destruction of relationships.

In his talk, Gamblers Get the Spots – Their Families Get the Symptoms, he also revealed the sheer profits made by online betting companies to members of Pendleside Probus Club.

Paul opened up about recovery from addiction and described a typical GA meeting, which allows members to talk about their issues using an Honesty Chair.

He also spoke of his campaign to make it illegal for children to play games like one-arm bandits plus fruit and crane-grab machines.

Pendleside Probus will next meet on Wednesday at 10am.