State-of-the-art jet taking Lancashire sun seekers on holiday next summer

This is the hi-tech new plane which will take thousands of Lancashire holidaymakers away next year.

Tour giant TUI has taken the wraps off the first of its new fleet of Boeing 737-8 MAX aircraft.

TUI's new Boeing 737-8 MAX aircraft

TUI Airways is the first UK registered airline to take delivery of the new Boeing aircraft and will eventually operate 32 MAX in its UK fleet.

Operating on short and mid-haul routes, the new aircraft type is one of the most carbon-efficient in the skies, omitting lower emissions and using 14 per cent less fuel than the previous 737-NG model. The plane also offers TUI a longer range and a reduction in noise pollution.

For passengers it boasts in-seat, chargeable USB ports, mood lighting and a new in-flight entertainment system which allows travellers to use their own electronic device to enjoy the entertainment content of their choice. For the first time customers will also be able to browse and book excursions from the comfort of their seat.

John Murphy, Managing Director TUI Airways said, “Today we continue on our journey to be Europe’s most carbon-efficient airline as we welcome the first of these Boeing MAX aircraft into the TUI Airways fleet, joining our TUI Group colleagues who took delivery earlier this year.

“We have a strong history with Manchester, we launched the very first Dreamliner here back in 2013 so it made sense for us to make the North West a major hub for the new MAX and are proud to offer a diverse range of holidays destinations from the region.

“As a holiday airline, we believe the experience begins the moment you step on board, and by having one of the youngest, most modern fleets we hope to offer the very best service for our customers.”

