'Awe-inspiring' walk-through rainbow comes to Lancashire this summer

Having cast a spell of colour and light over visitors in 40 cities worldwide, the handmade ‘luminarium’ arrives in the county next month.

The Dodecalis Luminarium is a creation of air-filled chambers, colour-rich winding paths and awe-inspiring maze of colour, created by artist Alan Parkinson.

From Australia and Germany to the USA and beyond, the next stop for the vast attraction is the green heart of Blackburn, Corporation Park.

Inside the Dodecalis Luminarium, coming to Corporation Park, Blackburn in August 2021. Visitors walk through a series of air-filled chambers, colour-rich winding paths and awe-inspiring maze of colour Picture: JOHN OWENS

Visitors pass through labyrinthine passages which trail out from a central dome, creating sensations of both warm, natural, organic experience and the cool, sci-fi futurism of being on board a spacecraft.

Brought to Blackburn by the organisers of the annual National Festival Of Making, postponed for a second year this summer, Dodecalis Luminarium was made by hand by a team of five craftspeople and took months to make. A specially composed soundtrack plays throughout the structure to deepen the visitor experience.

The capacity of Dodecalis Luminarium will be constantly monitored. Visitors are being advised to book in advance to guarantee their entry, but limited tickets will be available to purchase on the door too. All ages are welcome, with tickets priced at £4 for adults and £2 for accompanied children under 16. Infants under two go free of charge, but still need a ticket to enter.

The Dodecalis Luminarium is coming to Corporation Park, Blackburn in August 2021. Visitors walk through a series of air-filled chambers, colour-rich winding paths and awe-inspiring maze of colour Picture: SCOTTY POWELL

The experience is accessible to people who use a wheelchair. If you would like to discuss individual accessibility requirements with the organisers, email them at [email protected] or call 01254 582579.

Further information and tickets are available via www.festivalofmaking.co.uk

