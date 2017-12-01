Stephen brews up hilarious tales

A comedian’s ex-tour manager certainly brewed up the laughs when he told tales of his former job.

Stephen Swithen gave hilarious accounts to members of Pendleside Probus Club of working with comedian, Mike Harding.

Daft I Call It had members rolling with laughter thanks to a story of a car park attendant who cut the power during one of Mike’s shows in order to put the kettle on for a brew!

The fiasco finally ended when Mike’s team paid out a £20 taxi fare so the attendant could have a cup of tea at home!

The next meeting will be at Trawden Community Centre, Church Street, at 10am on Wednesday, December 6th, when Jack Greenwood will talk about Local Dialects.