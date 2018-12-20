This is how Lancashire looked in 1991

A selection of your photographs from days gone by.

This week we are looking at 1991. Do you recognise yourself or anyone else in these pictures? Let us know. READ MORE: Stories that hit the headlines back in 1991

Old Chinatown came to Preston when the Hall Players' in Broughton brought traditional pantomime Aladdin to the stage. The cast (pictured above) includes Aladdin, played by Lorraine Ratcliffe, the Genie by Paul Armitt, Princess Say Wen by Jane Dalton, and Wishee Washee by Dominic Swarbrick

Garry Quinn, assistant manager of Midland Bank, Leyland (left) and Mike Brennan, area schools co-ordinator for Midland Bank with (from left) Stephen Presler, 15, Chris Hart, 15, Lynne Fender, 15, Andrew Terry, 16, Lorna Goulding, 15, Nick Pollit, 15, Jonathon Gee, 16, Paul Hearne, 13, Alex Dunnett, 13, and Lee Houghton, 11. The pupils from Southlands High School in Chorley raised 7,337 for Children in Need

Energetic pupils at Highfield Priory School in Fulwood Row, Preston, put their best feet forward in a sponsored "jog a dog" and raised 2,670 for South Ribble Guide Dogs for the Blind association. Pictured are pupils Dominic Blake, five, Lucy Wilkinson, four and David Du-Pay, six, with Jenny Leigh, chairman of the South Ribble Guide Dogs for the Blind

Youngsters from Lostock Hall Junior School launched a series of Book Week activities with a plastic duck race down the River Lostock

