New appointment for East Lancashire Health Trust

East Lancashire Hospitals NHS Trust has confirmed the appointment of a new associate non-executive director.

Feroza Patel has been involved with the Trust for many years, previously being a shadow public governor working with Trust staff and patient representatives to develop services and improve the overall patient experience.

She is passionate about the provision of high quality public service and is very aware of the need to provide safe, personal and effective care to NHS patients.

Feroza said: “I am delighted to continue my work at East Lancashire Hospitals, an NHS organisation that is so clearly committed to improving the quality of people’s lives on a daily basis.

“I applaud the Trust’s commitment to working with partners to develop integrated health and social care services and look forward to contributing to this ambitious programme of work."

Feroza brings a wealth of experience from the community as a governor for her local primary and secondary schools, a Local Management Board member for Surestart Blackburn West and her work as a primary school teaching assistant.

Professor Eileen Fairhurst, Chairman of East Lancashire Hospitals NHS Trust, said: “I am immensely pleased that Feroza is joining the Trust Board. She has a great deal of public service experience and will be an invaluable asset to the Board, and to the Trust as a whole.”