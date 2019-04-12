‘100 Women, 100 Stories’: Colne woman recognised in new book celebrating centenary of suffrage

A woman from Colne who is the personal assistant to the Archdeacon of Lancaster has been featured in a new book titled ‘100 Women, 100 Stories’, produced as part of the celebration for the centenary of women's suffrage.



In recognition of her hard work and her dedication to making a difference, Gillian Beeley was one of 100 women to be featured in the book, which has been writted by award-winning Bolton entrepreneur Gulnaz Brennan.

As well as being PA to the Archdeacon of Lancaster, The Venerable Michael Everitt, Gillian - who is based at the Diocesan Office on the edge of Blackburn - has also worked for Together Lancashire, a joint venture partnership between the Anglican Church, the Methodist Church, and the Church Urban Fund which encourages the faith community to work with other community groups and the public sector to make more impact on those who are challenged by poverty.

"This award is richly deserved," said The Diocesan Bishop, Rt Rev. Julian Henderson, Bishop of Blackburn. “Gillian is a stalwart of the diocese [and] I thank God for her talents and congratulate her on being recognised for her hard work."