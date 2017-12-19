109-year-old Nelson snooker hall for sale

A 109-year-old snooker hall in Nelson is on the market for just £37,500 after the owner decided to sell up and retire.

Having started life as the Alexandra Billiard Hall in 1908, the Alexandra Snooker Club on Holme Street is being advertised by Alan J Picken, a Business Transfer Agents specialising in the acquisition and sale of businesses in Yorkshire, Lancashire, and the North East.

Barely four minutes' walk away from the train station, the Edwardian club - known affectionately as "The Alec" was refurbished in 1988, with Alan J Picken claiming that the club takes in £71,000 per annum - £31,000 from snooker tables and £40,000 from wet sales and food - offering the potential for a gross profit of 50% on investment.

"Business opportunities of this calibre and at this advantageous price are the exception," read the Alan J Picken website. "We therefore strongly recommend that genuine purchasers view early in order to avoid disappointment."

For more information go to http://www.alanjpicken.co.uk/business/well-known-snooker-club/.