£95,000 grants will help cut flood risk to county

Four flood hit areas of Lancashire could soon be a step nearer having their flood risk reduced.

New grants mean Lancashire County Council is to carry out flood risk studies in Brinscall, Burscough, Staining and in the River Lune corridor.

The £95,551 Flood and Coastal Erosion Management grants were awarded by the Department for the Environment Food and Rural Affairs.

Bids for the local projects were submitted by the council last December and the work will be carried out in this financial year.

The River Lune assessment will focus on Halton and Galgate near Lancaster and look at the flooding risk from surface water at various locations. It will cost £38,389.

Meanwhile in Burscough £21,062 will be spent on a surface water management plan affecting locations in and around the village. There will be a particular focus on the impact on United Utilities local assets.The Parish Council has offered to assist with community engagement.

In Brinscall there will be an initial assessment on surface water flood risks costing £18,863 and in Staining, near Blackpool a similar assessment will cost £17,237.

Lancashire County Council’s cabinet will be asked to rubber stamp the projects tomorrow. Councillors will be told that success in grant bids is dependant on numbers - the potential reduction in flood risk for “a defined number of households” and a business case for each bid had to be made.

The council’s flood risk management team consulted members of the Lancashire Strategic Flood Risk Partnership including representatives from city and district councils, Blackpool Council, Blackburn with Darwen Council, the Environment Agency and United Utilities during preparation of the bids.

The North West Regional Flood and Coastal Committee will monitor project progress.

