A day to remember as Burnley pub's live music festival brings down the house

An unbelievable line-up of live music had Burnley pub the Royal Dyche rocking from open until close at the weekend.

The second annual Prinfest, held at the Yorkshire Street pub all day Sunday, featured a selection of top local acts split across indoor and outdoor stages.

Organisers are already looking at planning next year's event

Landlady Justine Lorriman said the festival was the busiest day she'd had at the pub since becoming landlady in 2013 and she couldn't wait to get planning next year's event.

Acts performing on the day included Furious Styles, The Switch UK, Erase & Rewind, Kava Park, J-Bear and The Giants, Roadkill Revival, Odall, Phil Johari, Daniel Wimbles, Jacob Ward, Design Rewind and The Kanes.

And there wasn't a spare seat inside or out as revellers sang and danced the hours away to some of the area's most talented musicians.

Prinfest was started as a way for Justine to say 'thank you' to customers for all their support during the football season.

However, she said it was now becoming an event in its own right and demonstrated the appetite there was in town for live music events.

"It was an incredible day," said Justine. "It's only the second year we've done it but it was bigger than last year's event; it's the busiest day I've had while being at the pub.

"A lot of people see us a matchday football pub but this shows we are much more. It shows that if you're willing to put the effort then people will come out and support you.

"There's no admission charge for Prinfest. It's not about making money for us, it's about saying 'thank you' to the customers and showcasing some of Burnley's best bands. The town has so many good bands and it's important that they have places to play.

"The atmosphere throughout the day was so positive and that's what it's all about."

The marquee will remain up in the beer garden for Burnley's opening Premier League game of the season against Southampton on Saturday as well as for live music on Sunday with Charly Syndrome and The Papashangos.