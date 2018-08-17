'A-mazing' Valley students have stars in their eyes

Ribble Valley students at St Mary's College are all smiles after a set of outstanding A-Level results.

Brittany Rodwell, Ruben Beck, Joseph Kitching and Claudia McCormick all gained top grades which has opened up to them a world of opportunity whether it be at university or in the work place.

Ruben is off to the University of Manchester

Brittany (19), from Hurst Green gained an A* in psychology, an A in law and a further A in biology. She will soon be reading law at the University of Manchester. Brittany is interested in this particular subject as it is in constant transition “to reflect our ever changing society”. She is also hoping to delve into studying new topics such as Human Rights Law, Property Law and Public Law at degree level.

Eighteen-year-old Ruben, previously from St Augustine’s, attained an A* in English literature and 2 As in biology and history. He will be studying a BSc in management also at the

University of Manchester. His interest in this area has led from his mother growing a small local charity into a regional one across Lancashire and Greater Manchester. From a young age he saw the “techniques and processes she employed to develop the business and subsequently to help those who accessed her charities services to the fullest extent possible”.

Meanwhile, Joe (18), from Pendleton, scored 3 As in biology, chemistry and mathematics. He will take his place on the Marine Biology degree at St Andrew’s University in Edinburgh.

Joe is looking forward to studying marine biology

Joe has always been interested in the sciences, especially biology and chemistry. He has taken up several work placements to further feed his passion for the field; spending time at Bowland Ecology, in order to grasp proper surveying techniques, and the Lancashire Wildlife Trust, that enabled him to look in depth at various conservation methods. These placements not only put into practice what he studied in the classroom, but also helped him understand more about the work of a professional biologist. Joe said: “My time at St Mary’s has been brilliant. The teachers, support and general atmosphere of the college has been second-to-none”.

Former pupil of St Augustine's RC High School, Claudia (18) achieved two A*s in English language and English literature and an A in Fine Art. She will now take her place on the

Foundation Degree in art at Manchester Metropolitan University. Delighted Claudia said: “The support from all my teachers at St Mary’s has been exceptional”.