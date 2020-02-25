Accrington school closed amid Coronavirus outbreak fears

A school in Accrington has closed as a "precautionary measure" after pupils returned home from a recent ski trip to Coronavirus-hit Italy.

Headteacher Richard Jones said governors at St Christopher's C of E High School in Accrington had taken the decision to close the school tomorrow following the advice of Public Health England.

In the letter to parents, he said: "You may be aware that the school's recent ski trip has just returned home from Pila in Italy, so I am writing to reassure you that the school is following the advice of Public Health England and the local authority to ensure the health of our whole community, including pupils and staff.

"As a precautionary measure and pending further information from Public Health England, governors have taken the decision to close the school on Wednesday, February 26.

"Pila in Italy, is currently not in a lockdown area, however the advice is that if you have returned from northern Italy since February 19, and develop a cough, fever and or shortness of breath, however mild, you should stay indoors at home and avoid contact with other people immediately call NHS111.

"You do not need to follow this advice if you have no symptoms."