Aintree's best dressed winner bought outfit from Clitheroe fashion retailer

The Grand National Ladies' Day at the Aintree Racecourse often sees the most extravagant and show-stopping outfits.

So, when Sue Moon beat fierce competition from hundreds of women and was crowned the best dressed at Aintree during Ladies Day thanks to her stunning outfit from Seasons in Clitheroe, she was absolutely over the moon!

Wearing a yellow dress from boutique Seasons in King Street, with a black hat and black shoes, Sue was overwhelmed with emotion and cried on stage after being announced as the winner.

The 50-year-old, from Chorley, won a Range Rover Evoque and a year's supply of dresses from Chi Chi London.

Mrs Moon was persuaded to enter the Style Award by her husband Simon.

"I wasn't going to and he said just enter," she said. "I never in a million years thought I'd win."

Delighted with the recognition, Nikki Hutchinson, who owns and runs Seasons, said: "It's brilliant for a small business like us to come under the national spotlight. We are a family-run business and have been in Clitheroe for more than 80 years. We are up against big high street chains, but this shows how valued independent shops are.

"Sue's visits our shop every year. She is a keen racegoer and loves to buy her race day outfits from Seasons. The winning dress was designed by Kevan Jon. We are so pleased for Sue."