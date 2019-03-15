Air ambulance at the scene of motorcycle crash in Burnley

Police, paramedics and the North West Air Ambulance are at the scene of an accident in Padiham Road, involving a motorcyclist.

Emergency services were called just before 3pm today (Friday) and the road between Burnley and Padiham has been closed.

It is believed police are currently directing traffic away from Padiham Road, close to the Tim Bobbin pub and the closure is between Ightenhill Park Lane and Stephenson Drive.

A spokesman for the North West Air Ambulance said: "We were called just before 3pm and the air ambulance is still on the scene. The casualty hasn't been air-lifted to hospital yet."

Meanwhile, the Burnley Bus Company tweeted: "Good afternoon, we have just been informed there has been an accident between Tim Bobbin pub and Lockyer Avenue, our # Mainline service toward Padiham will divert via Ightenhill park Lane then down Lakeland way resuming service at Angelsey Avenue, both directions.@blackburnbusco"

