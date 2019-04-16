Air ambulance shop gets lift off in Pendle

A potentially lifesaving store to raise money for the North West Air Ambulance finally got lift off in Pendle.

The store in Barrowford, selling clothes and a variety of other goodies for the charity, was officially opened by the Mayor of Pendle, Coun. James Starkie.

The NWAA does not receive government funding and relies on the generosity of the people in the North West. In the last twelve months, the charity’s life-saving crew have attended more than 870 missions in Lancashire, the highest number of missions compared to all other counties in the North West.

Store manager Julie Fisher said: “I’ve seen the impact the charity and its crews have in the village and all over Lancashire, so I’m delighted to be opening the doors at a new store. The team and I are really excited to give back to a local charity which has a special place in many people’s hearts. We’re already gearing up for our first in-store fund-raiser."

Mayor, Coun. Starkie said: “As a local man, born here in Nelson, I think it is safe to say the tireless work of the North West Air Ambulance Charity is appreciated in Barrowford and beyond. This local charity has had an incredible, life-saving impact on our village and the region over the years, for which our community is especially grateful for.

“I understand the service attends more than 2,300 incidents a year, all possible thanks to donations in shops such as this new store. Our community now has a brilliant hub to support a local charity with, and it is a delight to officially open it. The Mayoress and I are certain it will be a popular addition to Barrowford.”

The store is also appealing for quality used goods, dropped off either directly at the counter or by arranging a free collection from home. By signing up to Gift Aid, supporters can even make their donations up to 25% more valuable - at no extra cost.

You can find the North West Air Ambulance Charity Barrowford shop at Unit 2 Gisburn Road, Barrowford, BB9 6DT.