Album launch for former Burnley and Pendle based rap artiste

A musician, who grew up in Burnley and attended school in Nelson, is preparing to launch his debut album this weekend.

Matthew Bennett performs as a rap duo with his son, Callum and together they are known as FMA+12 Gage

They use their music to combat mental health issues and their act combines the aggression of metal and the verbal skills of hip-hop with the energy of youth and the experience of age.

They are veterans of three Autism's Got Talent shows and will perform at their third in November.

They will be unveiling their long awaited debut album - Parental Advisory this Saturday (October 6th) at The Continental, Preston.

They will be joined by -Jackpot Golden Boys, a pop-rock trio who are back from their second USA and European tour alongside YouTube phenomenon 'Epic Rap Battles of History'.

Dreadnought, the producer of Parental Advisory will also be showcasing his unique vision of metal infused hip hop.

Tickets are £3 in advance, £6 on the door and are available from The Continental and Seetickets.com.

Both talented rap artistes and writers, Matthew (39) was a pupil at the former Edge End High School in Nelson.

He moved to Preston at the age of 21 and was diagnosed with autism three years ago.

A scriptwriter who was recently in the top 10 of a competition to write the story for a horror film, Matthew and dyslexic sufferer Callum (20) returned to their roots last year when they took part in the Love Music Hate Racism event at The Muni Theatre in Colne.