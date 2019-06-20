All you need to know ahead of this year's heavyweight Briercliffe Festival

Lancashire's strongest man and woman will be crowned at a Briercliffe Festival that promises to be a fun day out for all the family.



The festival returned last year for the first time in over a decade with hundreds enjoying an unforgettable day in the sun.

This year's festival will once again take place on Queen Street recreation ground, running from 11am until 9pm on Saturday, July 6th.

As well as the Lancashire Strongest competition, there will be a float procession - starting at 10-30am outside the Hare and Hounds - live music from Dirty Suns, The Stride and Rakish Paddy, DJ Baz, a tug o' war competition, dog show, funfair, inflatable assault course, licensed bar, food stalls and much more.

Organised by Brad Pounder, Liam Kilbride and Ju Smith, the trio are pulling out all the stops to make the 2019 event as memorable as last year's one.

"We were able to show England's World Cup quarter-final win over Sweden on a big screen last year so that's going to take some beating," said Liam. "We don't have that this time round but we do have the Lancashire Strongest Man/Woman competition which will be fantastic entertainment. We want to try and make the festival bigger and better each year.

"Briercliffe Festival is all about the community coming together. This is a great place full of great people and the festival is about celebrating that.

"That being said, you don't have to be from Briercliffe to enjoy what the festival has in store. This event is open to everybody and we want as many people as possible there on the day enjoying themselves."

Tickets, which are available from most shops and pubs in Harle Syke, are priced at £2.50 for adults. Free entry for children.

For more details, ring Ju 07971884235, Brad 07983116842, Liam 07790371537 or email sykecommercials@btinternet.com.