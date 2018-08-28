Amazing Daisy is blooming marvellous as she conquers Pendle Hill...52 times

The national spotlight was on a little girl from Burnley at the Bank Holiday weekend when she completed an incredible challenge that would deter many adults.

Tiny Daisy Hooper, who is only five, climbed Pendle Hill for the 52nd time this year, which is the equivalent to conquering Everest three times.

And for her final walk on Saturday morning she was joined by a posse of family, friends, supporters and also dedicated hill walkers who have witnessed her magnificent efforts.

And Daisy's superb efforts have raised around £3,000 for Pendleside Hospice.

And as the tiny turbo has featured on the national news, more donations are set to flood in and put the hospice on the map.

Daisy's proud dad, Danny said: "Daisy has done so well, we never expected this to snowball like it has.

Daisy takes a little break during her Pendle Hill trek

"The support from family, friends and everyone who knew what Daisy was doing has been tremendous."

After the final walk, the trekkers celebrated with a well earned drink at the Pendle Inn and later a party was thrown in Daisy's honour at the Kingfisher Cafe at the Barden Marina in Burnley where her mum, Sam works.

Daisy has become a familiar sight on the hill and during her many climbs in all kinds of weather and many other walkers have stopped to say hello and also make a donation.

For the final walk Daisy was joined by, Sam, twin sister Poppy, big brother Jack, who is six and her younger sister Molly who is two.

And at the end of the final walk Daisy celebrated clocking up around 150 miles and climbing 95,000 feet.

And as she always does, Daisy celebrated the achievement with a series of cartwheels along the track back down from the trig point.

Pendleside Hospice chief executive Helen McVey said: “I think Daisy is amazing.

"For a person of any age to do what she has done is incredible.

"For a five-year-old to do it is unbelievable.”

A pupil at St Mary’s CE Primary School, Newchurch-in- Pendle, Daisy came up with the idea for the walk when she saw volunteers collecting for the hospice during a trip into Burnley town centre with her dad.

Daisy wanted to do her bit to help and, as she loves walking, her dad came up with the idea of the sponsored walk.

But Daisy won't be stopping with the Pendle Hill challenge as next year she is planning to conquer the Yorkshire Three Peaks of Whernside, Ingleborough and Pen-y-ghent.

The family live in Burnley and anyone who would like to support Daisy is asked to log on to www.gofundme.com/3qup2x-pendleside-hospice