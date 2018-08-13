Amazing Daisy just two weeks away from completing challenge to conquer Pendle 52 times

Tiny Daisy Hooper is two weeks from completing the mammoth challenge to climb Pendle Hill 52 times this year.

Four-year-old Daisy completed her 44th walk last week and is well on track to complete her last one on Saturday, August 25th, to raise money for Pendleside Hospice.

Her proud dad, Danny, said: "The support for Daisy has been fantastic and it is amazing that she is still keen to walk up most days."

On her final walk family and friends will gather to cheer Daisy as she sets off and when she completes the final walk a celebratory party will be held in the Kingfisher Cafe at Barden Marina in Burnley.

The determined youngster, who has raised over £1,000 so far, has become a familiar sight on the hill with many walkers stopping to say hello and make a donation.

Daisy usually walks with her dad, Danny, and on her 44th walk she was joined her mum, Samantha, twin sister Poppy and their grandparents Guy and Jean Hooper.

A pupil at St Mary’s CE Primary School, Newchurch-in- Pendle, Daisy came up with the idea for the walk when she saw volunteers collecting for the hospice during a trip into Burnley town centre with her dad.

When Daisy, who also has a brother Jack (six) and sister Molly (two) finishes her final walk she will have trekked around 150 miles and climbed around 95,000 feet.

But Daisy won't be stopping with the Pendle Hill challenge as next year she is planning to conquer the Yorkshire Three Peaks of Whernside, Ingleborough and Pen-y-ghent.

The family live in Burnley and anyone who would like to support Daisy is asked to log on to www.gofundme.com/3qup2x-pendleside-hospice