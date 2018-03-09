Amazing Hayley is world class

A gifted Colne woman is feeling on top of the world after gaining the highest mark anywhere in the globe in an advanced diploma.

Blackburn College student Hayley Barritt (28) achieved the highest overall mark in the world for the Chartered Institute of Procurement and Supply advanced diploma.

And Hayley has her tutor Lucy Addision to thank for inspiration as she also achieved the highest CIPS mark in the world 10 years ago, while a student at Blackburn College.

Hayley is in charge of contracts and purchasing for pharmaceutical packaging at Dechra Pharmaceuticals and has been awarded a cash prize and a year’s free CIPS membership to celebrate her achievement.

She said: “Studying while working full time is really difficult but this achievement has made it all worthwhile.

“The diploma has really strengthened my subject knowledge and confidence, and gaining the highest mark in the world is just unbelievable!”

Hayley has since completed her final year of the notoriously difficult CIPS Professional Diploma and is awaiting graduation and the prestigious ‘MCIPS’ suffix.

Lucy said: “I am delighted and so proud of her. To outperform her peers on an international scale is incredible and a tribute to her dedication.”