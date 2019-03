People will have the chance to win a brand new car when Pendleside Hospice launches its popular car raffle.

The launch event takes place at Pendle Powerfest's spring meet at Burnley Football Club on Saturday, April 6th, at 10am.

Raffle tickets, priced at £2 each, will be available to buy from the day until the draw on October 5th.

The winner will have the option to drive away in a MG3 exclusive or with £10,000 in cash.