Appeal after woman is seriously injured in motorway smash

Police are appealing for witnesses

Police are appealing for witnesses and are seeking the driver of a vehicle after a serious collision on the M65 yesterday afternoon (Sunday, May 30th).

The accident happened at around 4-50pm near to junction 5 on the eastbound carriageway when a Toyota Prius collided with the back of a horse box.

It is believed that the Prius had travelled into the same lane as the horsebox to avoid a small black vehicle, which had cut in front of it as the motorway goes from three lanes to two.

The Prius driver – a 69-year-old man from Blackburn suffered minor injuries, however, the passenger – a 63-year-old Blackburn woman – suffered a serious arm injury and remains in hospital. Thankfully, no horses were injured.

The black car did not stop and so officers are urgently trying to trace it so we can speak to the driver.

A police spokesman said: "If you know who this is or you saw what happened, and you know the make and model of this car, please get in touch. Similarly, if you have any dash cam footage of this incident, we need to speak to you.

"We are also appealing to the driver of the car to do the right thing and come forward. It may be that you didn’t realise what had happened and so please contact the police as soon as possible."