Appeal for dashcam footage after motorcyclist (35) suffers serious head injuries in Ribble Valley collision
Police are appealing for witnesses after a man suffered serious head injuries following a collision in Clayton-le-Dale.
The incident occurred at around 2pm on Saturday (May 22nd) on Longsight Road (A59) outside Tiggis restaurant, between a Suzuki motorcycle and a Toyota Prius.
The motorcyclist, a 35-year-old man from Buckshaw Village, suffered serious head injuries. He was taken to the Royal Preston Hospital, where he remains in a serious condition. A Family Liaison Officer has been appointed to support his family
The Toyota occupants were uninjured.
Sgt Marc Glass, from the Lancashire Police TacOps team, said: “An investigation is under way to establish exactly what happened and we are asking anybody with information to get in touch straight away.
“Perhaps you saw the collision, or saw either of the vehicles involved in the moments before the collision occurred. We would also ask anybody with dashcam or CCTV to get in touch.”
Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting log number 854 of May 22nd.