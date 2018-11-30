Appeal to bring home body of Colne man who died in Cambodia aged 30

Tributes are pouring in for an "incredible" Colne man who died of a heart attack in Cambodia aged just 30.

William Magee, a former pupil of Fishermore RC High School, died on Tuesday evening in the Boeung Chhouk Guesthouse in south Cambodia, according to a local English language website.

The advertising account executive had been travelling around Thailand for the past two years teaching students.

William's untimely death has stunned and shocked the close-knit community of Colne, where he was born and brought up. His family are devastated to hear of his death and have launched a major fundraising campaign to raise £12,000 to bring him home and give him the send off he deserves.

His sister, Lauren Magee (25), paid tribute to an "incredible person". She said: "Everybody who loved and knew Will is naturally absolutely devastated by what’s happened. It’s come as huge shock and no words can really describe how we are feeling. Will’s loss has left a huge hole in all of our hearts.

"He was an incredible person, loved by all those he came in contact with, the life of the party, an entrepreneur and very much a free spirit."

Appealing for donations to bring Will home, she said: "We wanted to set up the campaign to help get Will home as quickly as possible, it’s heart-breaking to not have him here at home with us and that’s our main focus now to get him home. The page has only been live for a day and already people have been so generous and kind. That’s really helped our family by giving a positive focus to a very difficult time for us all.

“All the help and all of the kind and caring words people have put forward is really helping to lift the family by knowing he is very much loved and cared about.

"There are quite a few hoops we now need to jump through, in addition we will need to raise approximately £6,700 just to get William back to the UK. We then need to raise a further £6,000 to cover the funeral expenses.

"Any and all help will be greatly appreciated, our number one priority is to get him home as soon as possible so that we may say our goodbyes and give him the send off he deserves.

"Once we have the resources to arrange this, we will share the details so that those who wish to can pay their respects.

"He will be missed deeply by all his family and friends."

Before his travels abroad, it is believed William worked in various places including English Country Cottages, Colne, Fifty2one Ltd in Clitheroe and RS Digital Ltd in Nelson.

The gofundme page has already received over £5,000 in less than 24 hours. To support this good cause, please visit https://www.gofundme.com/get-willam-home?fbclid=IwAR2A-LKITYCQD9CcSj14H9hepeWYT--yK9IkiLAyEF0gNt69l3o_FfSQBK8