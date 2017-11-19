Appeal to find missing boys

Police are appealing for the public's help to trace two teenage boys missing from home.

Police in Pendle put out an appeal to find 15-year-olds Liam Cowling and Brandon Roberts who were reported as not returning home from school at Pendle Vale on Friday.

Have you seen these boys?

Liam was last seen wearing a grey and black 'Gym King' tracksuit and white Adidas trainers.

He is of slim build and about about 5ft 9in. tall.

Brandon was last seen wearing a navy blue Nike jumper with a white Elessee teeshirt under, grey jogging bottoms and black Nike trainers with orange marks.

Brandon is of slim build and about 5ft 8in. tall.

Anyone with information should contact police on 101 and provide any information you can on the whereabouts of the boys.