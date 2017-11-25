Arctic blast brings snow and ice to East Lancashire as temperatures plummet

Lancashire is braced for an Arctic blast with the risk of snow and ice to large parts of the region this weekend.

Temperatures plummeted to below freezing in places overnight.

The Met Office said icy patches are likely to form on untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths and there is "potential for slippery surfaces and difficult driving conditions".

Sleet and snow showers are also expected, mainly over high ground, with longer journey times possible.

Public Health England has urged people to be prepared ahead of the cold weather, with very young children, older people and those with conditions such as heart and lung disease most at risk.