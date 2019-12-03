Armed police to patrol Burnley town centre ahead of Clarets match tonight

Armed police officers will be on patrol ahead of Burnley's home game against Man City this evening.

But police have assured the public there is nothing to worry about as these are simply precautionary measures following the terror attack on London Bridge last Friday.

A spokesman for Burnley and Padiham Police said: "We would like to reassure you that this is nothing to be concerned about.

"Patrols have been out and about in busy areas across the county following the terror attack but there is no intelligence to suggest a threat to Lancashire.

"It is simply a precaution."

Armed officers will be patrolling around the grounds and in the town centre before, during and after the match.

And the public have been invited to speak to the officers if they have any concerns.

The spokesman added: "Our officers are there to keep you safe and are happy to talk."