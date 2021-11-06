Arson probe after Pendle van fire
An investigation is under way after a van was destroyed by fire in the early hours of the morning in Colne.
Saturday, 6th November 2021, 3:05 pm
Updated
Saturday, 6th November 2021, 3:06 pm
Two fire crews from Colne arrived on Cleveland Street to find the vehicle "well alight".
A spokesman for Lancashire Fire and Rescue said: "They extinguished the fire using four breathing apparatus and two hose reel jets. Crews were in attendance for around 30 minutes and an investigation is under way alongside police."