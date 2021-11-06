Arson probe after Pendle van fire

An investigation is under way after a van was destroyed by fire in the early hours of the morning in Colne.

By Faiza Afzaal
Saturday, 6th November 2021, 3:05 pm
Updated Saturday, 6th November 2021, 3:06 pm

Two fire crews from Colne arrived on Cleveland Street to find the vehicle "well alight".

A spokesman for Lancashire Fire and Rescue said: "They extinguished the fire using four breathing apparatus and two hose reel jets. Crews were in attendance for around 30 minutes and an investigation is under way alongside police."

Crews extinguished the blaze for 30 minutes
PendleColne