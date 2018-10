Fire crews were called to a popular shopping outlet in the early hours of this morning after a shipping container was targeted by arsonists.

And fire chiefs and police are due back at the scene of the blaze at Pendle Village Mill in Brierfield this morning to continue their investigations into the cause of the fire

Teams from Burnley and Nelson raced to the scene at 3-40am after the unit containing carpets was set on fire

Crews spent one hour and 45 minutes at the scene putting out the blaze.