Art and soul coming to Trawden

The village of Trawden will be buzzing with amazing artistic activity later this month.

TAM – Trawden Artists and Makers – will see wonderful artists hosted in various venues situated around the village on the weekend of October 27th and 28th.

Organisers Susan Salter, Kate Sutcliffe, Hayley Ward and Ann Armstrong have been working hard to ensure that this second TAM art event is even bigger and better than last year’s successful weekend.

Venues will include the Community Hall, the Old Rock Cafe, the New Trawden Arms as well as the old library, which is soon to be the new village shop. Artists will also be opening their studios and homes making an exciting trail for visitors.

Kate said: “We hope the public will come and spend an enjoyable weekend on our art trail, be able to browse and buy unique work, see artists in action as they create, draw and sculpt.

“Visitors can also pop into a cafe or pub for lunch and refreshments – with all the venues hosting art. There is also a vintage clothing shop or the Old Rock Shop full of wonderful gifts.

“Jewellery designers, stone masons, painters and sculptors will be working, as well as weavers and traditional walking stick makers, textile artists, steampunk artists and much more.”

Entry into the venues is by ticket only (£1 per adult, under 16s free). Details can be found on the Facebook page TAM – Trawden Artists and Makers or by emailing tamintrawden@gmail.com.