Artists celebrate golden jubilee with anniversary exhibition

A group of students, who got together while attending classes at college, are celebrating their 50th anniversary.

Pendle Artists was launched in 1968 as an art society for students who were attending what was then Burnley Municipal College.

Now 50 years later the group is still going strong and preparing to celebrate five decades with an exhibition of work at Padiham's Gawthorpe Hall.

With over 40 artists as members who work in a range of styles the object of the society is to encourage appreciation of the visual arts and to promote exhibitions of the highest possible standard.

The work on display at Gawthorpe includes paintings, textiles and ceramics, and many pieces are for sale.

The exhibition opens this Wednesday and runs until Saturday, June 10th.

Rachel Pollitt, the hall manager, said "We are really pleased to have Pendle Artists exhibiting at Gawthorpe again, their work is really beautiful and very varied, it is an inspiration to see it on display."

Gawthorpe Hall is open from noon to 5pm Wednesdays to Sundays and entry to the exhibition is included in the admission fee for the hall.

You can see some of the artists work on their websitewww.pendleartists.co.uk