Aspiring actor Lewis to benefit from historic Burnley grant

An aspiring actor is the latest recipient of Burnley's historic Stocks Massey Bequest fund.



Former Thomas Whitham Sixth Form student Lewis Pugh is one of the few to receive the Stocks Massey Bequest grant to help support his university studies.

Lewis was nominated and then selected through a process which involves a presentation and followed by an interview with a panellist.

It was Lewis’ phenomenal talent for the performing arts that helped him reach the top of the shortlist. His talent got him the lead in the sixth form’s theatrical story life of ‘Our Tommy’. He is now studying drama, theatre and performance at Lancaster University, where he hopes to go on to become a professional actor.

Lewis said: "I would like to thank Thomas Whitham for their amazing support while I was at college and their continued support now that I have left."

The grant is available to individuals and organisations in the town for education, the advancement of science, learning music and other arts within the borough. The grant benefits the few that are selected that have gone into further education, and who have achieved a place at a higher education institution.

The Stocks Massey Bequest was instated by local philanthropist Edward Stocks. Over the years it has helped countless local students go on to higher education with additional support. Since his death in 1901, his legacy has been passed on for over 100 years to support the progress of Burnley’s talent pool.

The principal of Thomas Whitham, Zoe Emmett, said: "We are immensely proud of Lewis gaining the Stocks Massey Award which will go such a long way to supporting his studies. Lewis was a fantastic student and gave so much to the Sixth Form and his home town of Burnley that we wanted this to be recognised.

"He left us with a fantastic set of academic results A*, A, B that are a credit to his hard work and determination, while balancing that with his work with Burnley Youth Theatre and a part-time job. We have no doubt that he is destined for great things and we are proud to say that we contributed to his success in some small way."