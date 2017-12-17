Attempted break in at Burnley Tesco Express store

Police officers are still at the scene of an attempted break in that took place in the early hours of this morning at a Tesco Express store in Burnley.

Police were called to the supermarket in Casterton Avenue at 4-35am.

A police spokesman said the offenders scaled a fence at the back of the store and used welding equipment to try and break through a metal fence.

"Those involved used some sort of blow torch attached to a gas cannister to try and get in," he said.

"Nothing was taken from inside the store and officers are still at the scene."