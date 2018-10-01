Author puts spotlight on tragic events from past in Burnley Pendle and Ribble Valley

A Burnley author, whose first book put the spotlight on tragic true tales from her hometown's past, has published her second book.

Chilling Events from Lancashire's Past includes several fascinating stories from across the county including a massacre at Worsthorne, the drowning of a young girl in the River Ribble at Clitheroe and the truly tragic story about the death of five young women from Nelson who drowned in a boating accident in the Lake District.

The book is by Julie Kayley and follows on from her first book, Chilling Events from Burnley's Past which she was inspired to write while grieving for her son Philip who died seven years ago at the age of 25.

It was during her many visits to the cemetery that sparked Julie's empathy and compassion for the many people laid to rest there who had just an inscription on a headstone to remember them by.

She started making notes which then lead to her researching the British Newspaper Archives where she uncovered the stories telling horrific and extraordinary events.

All the stories are true but many of them have become shrouded in mystery as they have passed down from one generation to the next.

Writing about Burnley in her first book inspired Julie to continue with her research for her second one.

All the stories in the book are true but many have become shrouded in mystery as they have passed down from one generation to the next.

Chilling Events from Lancashire's Past is available at £10.95 from Amazon, eBay or by contacting Julie at chillingevents@gmail.com