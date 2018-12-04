Award ranks Pendle school as second best primary in Lancashire for sport

A village primary school has received an accolade that ranks it equivalent to the second best primary in Lancashire for sport.

Earby Springfield Primary was highly commended at the Lancashire Sports Awards.

The commendation comes hot on the heels of the school being named as the Pendle Primary School of the Year.

The awards, organised by Active Lancashire, are the largest celebration of amateur sport in the county

with the aim to showcase best sporting practice and celebrate sporting achievements.

Springfield was recognised for the variety of sports clubs it offers including; athletics, hockey,

tennis, netball, multi-skills and girls’ football.

The clubs are offered to all children regardless of age or ability. The school has also enjoyed success at various sporting events throughout the year including tennis, cross country and indoor athletics.

The school also represented Pendle in hockey, tri-golf, cricket and athletics at the Spa Lancashire Youth Games held at Blackpool in July.