Award winning craft and vintage fair promises a feast of attractions in Burnley

An award-winning craft and vintage fair will be bringing live music, international street food, cabaret and magic shows to Burnley this weekend.



Crafty Vintage will be taking over the Horse and Ponies Protection Association at Shores Hey Farm.

Crafty Vintage has been running events across Lancashire since 2011 – specialising in showcasing an eclectic mix of collectibles, vintage art and crafts from local independent traders while also promoting live music and entertainment.

And on Saturday and Sunday (September 29th and 30th) Crafty Vintage will head over the hills to the award-winning farm for a day filled with collectors, creators and crafters along with live music, DJ’s on vinyl, international street food, cabaret and magic shows.

The event is open to all and runs from 11am to 4pm.

Laura Johnson, who runs Crafty Vintage alongside husband Dave and son Dan, said: “We are delighted to be bringing the Crafty Vintage back to Shores Hey Farm which was also a Visit Lancashire Award Winner for Best Small Visitor Attraction in 2017.

"It is really exciting to return again after our last event was such a huge success at Easter earlier this year.”

Crafty Vintage already hosts regular fairs across Lancashire and Cumbria at venues including Clitheroe’s Holmes Mill Brewery, Preston’s Brockholes Visitor Centre and Penrith’s Lowther Castle.

Last year more than 30,000 people attended their events and since its inception Crafty Vintage has won a series of awards including Laura being named Lancashire’s Tourism Superstar in 2017.

She added: “Crafty Vintage is so popular with both stallholders and visitors because our aim is always to promote and work with smaller local independent retailers.

“We have great fun working with these people and one of the great things about working with new venues like HAPPA and in a new area is that we get to attract a whole new host of stall holders.

“Crafty Vintage absolutely prides itself on welcoming stall holders from the local area, so we welcome new exhibitors to contact us to be part of our day at the Horse and Pony Protection Association and look forward to meeting people from the Burnley area who want to come and enjoy a great day out.”

For more information go to www.craftyvintage.com